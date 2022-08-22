Rain showers and storms with locally heavy downpours continue today. The majority of the state will be rain free with lower levels of humidity tomorrow and Thursday. The chance of rain will be higher Friday with daytime temperatures near to below normal before trending warmer to above average through late week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. High of 70 degrees. West winds 5 to 10 miles-per-hour. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Low of 59 degrees. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 79 degrees. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Low of 59 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High of 82 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low of 65 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny. High of 83 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low of 58 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High of 82 degrees.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Low of 58 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High of 83 degrees
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 65 degrees ; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 75 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.
Sunset: 8 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 13 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.