Weather conditions will be mostly dry for most of the work week. Temperatures will be slightly above normal. Conditions will be humid.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 81 degrees; and 5 p.m., 87 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.
Sunset: 8:04 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 22 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.