Weather conditions will be mostly dry for most of the work week. Temperatures will be slightly above normal. Conditions will be humid.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 81 degrees; and 5 p.m., 87 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.

Sunset: 8:04 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 22 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

