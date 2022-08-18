Today will start out sunny. A chance of rainfall is expected to return to central Pennsylvania today and an increased likelihood tomorrow into Monday. Temperatures will trend warmer over the weekend before cooling down a bit into next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tomorrow: Showers, mainly after 2 p.m. High near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tomorrow night: Showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 63 degrees ; noon, 80 degrees; and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.
Sunset: 8:05 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 38 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.