Conditions will be mostly sunny today. After a cool start, temperatures will be seasonable. Expect showers and storms tomorrow and Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 50 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:10 a.m.
Sunset: 8:29 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.