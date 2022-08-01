Partly to mostly sunny and dry conditions are expected for today and Wednesday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A slight chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Areas of fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68 degrees.

Thursday: A chance of showers in the afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Extended Forecast

Friday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 68 degrees; noon, 76 degrees, and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:11 a.m.

Sunset: 8:29 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 21% of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

