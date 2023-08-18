Conditions today will be mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures and low humidity. Tomorrow the humidity will creep back in and temperatures will be much warmer.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 53 degrees; noon, 71 degrees; and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.

Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with eight percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

