Conditions today will be mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures and low humidity. Tomorrow the humidity will creep back in and temperatures will be much warmer.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 53 degrees; noon, 71 degrees; and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.
Sunset: 8:07 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with eight percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.