Showers and storms are possible early this morning thanks to a front that is moving through the state. Breezy conditions behind the front will usher a cooler and drier airmass that will remain through tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. West wind 10 to 15 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow night: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 69 degrees; and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:26 a.m.
Sunset: 8:08 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with four percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.