Showers and storms are possible early this morning thanks to a front that is moving through the state. Breezy conditions behind the front will usher a cooler and drier airmass that will remain through tomorrow.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. West wind 10 to 15 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow night: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.

Sunday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 69 degrees; and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:26 a.m.

Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with four percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

