Temperatures will trend gradually warmer to near average values by the weekend. Conditions will be sunny and dry for tomorrow. A chance of rain and storms returns for the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 55 degrees ; noon, 71 degrees; and 5 p.m., 75 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.
Sunset: 8:08 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 57 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.