Today will start out dry with seasonal temperatures. Showers and storms will move in late this after and evening and remain in place through tomorrow morning. Humidity levels will dry but temperatures will tick up for the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 60 degrees; noon, 78 degrees; and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:25 a.m.
Sunset: 8:10 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with one percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.