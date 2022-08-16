Temperatures will trend gradually warmer to near average by late week and the chance for showers will decrease as an upper low moves up the coast into the Canadian Maritime provinces.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 57 degrees ; noon, 73 degrees; and 5 p.m., 74 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:26 a.m.
Sunset: 8:09 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 67 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.