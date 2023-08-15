Conditions will dry out today. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to return tomorrow afternoon. Expect a nice stretch of weather beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. West wind around 6 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Light south wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 60 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.
Sunset: 8:11 p.m.
Moon: New moon with none of the moon’s surface illuminated.