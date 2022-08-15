Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool again today. A persistent upper level trough will maintain a possibility of a shower or an isolated thunderstorm in the central part of the state through midweek. Temperatures will trend gradually warmer through the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 percent. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 57 degrees ; noon, 72 degrees; and 5 p.m., 74 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:25 a.m.
Sunset: 8:11 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 76 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.