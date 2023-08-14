Lingering showers will continue today with the possibility of thunderstorms. Drier weather will follow for tomorrow and most of Thursday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. West wind 9 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Northwest wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Thursday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 67 degrees; noon, 73 degrees; and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.
Sunset: 8:13 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with one percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.