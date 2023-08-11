More showers and storms are expected today into tomorrow morning ahead of a cold front moving through the state. Conditions will dry out.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 59 degrees; noon, 75 degrees; and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.
Sunset: 8:14 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with three percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.