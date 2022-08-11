High pressure will remain in control of weather conditions. Humidity will be low and temperatures near normal. Humidity will gradually increase beginning tomorrow. Conditions will be unsettled with the possibility of showers and storms each day.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 48 degrees ; noon, 72 degrees; and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.
Sunset: 8:15 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 97 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.