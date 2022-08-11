Drier air will continue to filter into the state during the next few days. A large area of high pressure will build in to Pennsylvania centering over the state bringing much drier conditions with seasonal temperatures. A gradual increase in humidity and the possibility of showers will begin Sunday and continue into the new work week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 46 degrees. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 51 degrees ; noon, 70 degrees; and 5 p.m., 74 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:21 a.m.
Sunset: 8:16 p.m.
Moon: Full moon with 100 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.