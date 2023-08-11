The opportunity for showers and storms will increase through today as a well-developed storm system passes through the area. Storms could be strong to severe later this afternoon through this evening, Another brief break in the weather is expected tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 77 degrees; and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:20 a.m.
Sunset: 8:17 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 13 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.