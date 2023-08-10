Dry weather returns today and extends into early tomorrow. Showers and storms return tomorrow afternoon and evening.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:19 a.m.
Sunset: 8:18 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 21 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.