Highly anticipated relief from heat and humidity will begin overtaking weather conditions today Drier and cooler air will be in place through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Clear, with a low around 49 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 72 degrees ; noon, 81 degrees; and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:20 a.m.
Sunset: 8:18 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 100 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.