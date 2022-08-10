Highly anticipated relief from heat and humidity will begin overtaking weather conditions today Drier and cooler air will be in place through the weekend.

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Clear, with a low around 49 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.

Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Forecast

The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 72 degrees ; noon, 81 degrees; and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:20 a.m.

Sunset: 8:18 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 100 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.

