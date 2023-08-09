Rain and thunderstorms will move through the area today. Expect the possibility of heavy showers at times. Dry weather will return tomorrow. Thunderstorms are likely to come back Saturday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 5 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 73 degrees. Southeast wind around 5 miles-per-hour becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 62 degrees; noon, 67 degrees; and 5 p.m., 72 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:18 a.m.
Sunset: 8:19 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 29 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.