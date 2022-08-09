Humid weather conditions are coming to an end tomorrow. Scattered thunderstorms with the possibility of locally heavy rain are possible today and tomorrow. Relief from the heat and humidity is expected by the end of the week through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 49 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 72 degrees ; noon, 81 degrees; and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:19 a.m.
Sunset: 8:19 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 96 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.