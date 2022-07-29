Today brings the highest probability of rain for the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tomorrow night: A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 79 degrees, and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:08 a.m.
Sunset: 8:32 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 13 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.