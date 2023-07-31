Pleasant and mostly dry weather is expected through midweek. A spotty shower or isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out today but the majority of the time will be dry. As the week goes on the odds for showers will increase.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Thursday night: A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 54 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:09 a.m.
Sunset: 8:30 p.m.
Moon: Full moon with 100 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.