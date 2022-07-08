Seasonably warm weather will continue today with the possibility of showers this morning. Conditions will clear from north to south by this evening. Humidity will be reduced. Tomorrow will be dry. Heat and humidity will increase as the week progresses.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow night: Clear, with a low around 56 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 75 degrees; and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:50 a.m.
Sunset: 8:48 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 75% of the moon’s surface illuminated.