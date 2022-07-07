Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible through the end of this week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.
Sunset: 8:48 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 65 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.