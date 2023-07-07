Summer heat and humidity will prevail again today and through the remainder of the weekend. Expect periods of showers and storms. Locally heavy rain is possible tomorrow with the risk of flooding from rain runoff.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 62 degrees. East wind 3 to 5 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. High near 76 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 79 degrees; and 5 p.m., 84 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.
Sunset: 8:48 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 68 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.