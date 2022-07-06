Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible through the end of the week, but things are expected to dry out for the upcoming weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 66 degrees; noon, 76 degrees, and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.
Sunset: 8:48 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 54 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.