Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible through the end of the week, but things are expected to dry out for the upcoming weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63 degrees.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 66 degrees; noon, 76 degrees, and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.

Sunset: 8:48 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 54 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

