Typical early summertime heat and humidity will be in place for the remainder of the work week. An increased possibility of storms is expected into the weekend. There will be an increased potential for locally heavy rain.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 68 degrees; noon, 84 degrees; and 5 p.m., 84 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.
Sunset: 8:49 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 87 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.