At least a chance of afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms will be possible today and through late week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday night: A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 68 degrees; noon, 79 degrees; and 5 p.m, 84 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.
Sunset: 8:49 p.m.
Moon: First quarter.