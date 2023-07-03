High pressure will build in beginning today drying conditions out. Temperatures will be seasonal. A cold front will push through Friday bringing an opportunity for showers and storms.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63 degrees.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 81 degrees; and 5 p.m., 88 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.
Sunset: 8:49 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 94 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.