Seasonably warm, muggy conditions will continue through the end of the work week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, with a possibility of thunderstorms mid-afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. West wind 3 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Sunday: Patchy fog early in the morning Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday night: A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:07 a.m.
Sunset: 8:33 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.