Seasonably warm, humid conditions will continue through the end of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the morning, likely tapering off in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85 degrees. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 79 degrees, and 5 p.m., 85 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.
Sunset: 8:34 p.m.
Moon: New moon.