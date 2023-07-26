A round of strong to potentially severe storms are expected today. Heat and humidity will continue to spike today and tomorrow as excessive heat conditions are possible.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Southwest wind 9 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93 degrees. West wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 71 degrees; noon, 84 degrees; and 5 p.m., 89 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:05 a.m.
Sunset: 8:35 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 66 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.