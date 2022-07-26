Precipitation is possible tonight into Thursday morning.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday night: A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 76 degrees; and 5 p.m., 81 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:05 a.m.
Sunset: 8:35 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 1% of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.