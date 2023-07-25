After some morning fog thanks to wet ground from yesterday’s rain and storms, conditions will improve. Dry weather is expected today. Tomorrow another round of showers and storms is expected. Some of them have the potential to be severe.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93 degrees.
Friday night: A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 78 degrees; and 5 p.m., 84 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.
Sunset: 8:36 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 56 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.