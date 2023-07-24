Unsettled weather is possible again today as heat and humidity is in place. Thunderstorms are possible in spots this afternoon and evening. Expect temperatures to become even warmer over the next several days.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 78 degrees; and 5 p.m., 84 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:03 a.m.
Sunset: 8:37 p.m.
Moon: First quarter with 46 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.