Conditions will become more humid today as high pressure begins drifting out of the state. Humidity levels will begin increasing and there will be a chance of showers and storms through midweek. An area of high pressure will return beginning Wednesday making for drier and more seasonable conditions.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 81 degrees; and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:02 a.m.
Sunset: 8:38 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 36 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.