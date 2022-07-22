Hot and humid conditions will prevail through the weekend. Record-challenging high temperatures and oppressive heat index values may occur Sunday afternoon.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 94 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 66 degrees; noon, 85 degrees; and 5 p.m., 90 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.
Sunset: 8:39 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 23% of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.