Hot and humid conditions will prevail through the weekend. Record-challenging high temperatures and oppressive heat index values may occur Sunday afternoon.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 94 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 66 degrees; noon, 85 degrees; and 5 p.m., 90 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Sunset: 8:39 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 23% of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos