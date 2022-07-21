Today is expected to be dry and seasonably warm, but an uptick in humidity is expected for tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers mid-morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. West wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 94 degrees.
Sunday night: Showers likely, mainly overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 66 degrees; noon, 83 degrees, and 5 p.m., 87 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:00 a.m.
Sunset: 8:40 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 32 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.