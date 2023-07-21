Conditions will be dryer and temperatures seasonal through the weekend as the humidity that was so prevalent earlier in the week goes away.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 74 degrees; and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6 a.m.
Sunset: 8:40 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 19 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.