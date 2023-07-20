A trailing cold front will move through the state today bringing cooler temperatures and the possibility of rain and thunderstorms this morning. Conditions will be dry with seasonal temperatures through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers before 7 a.m., then a chance of showers after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. West wind 8 to 13 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 72 degrees; and 5 p.m., 766 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.
Sunset: 8:41 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 12 percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.