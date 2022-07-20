A weak cold front this morning may bring isolated showers, but the rest of the week will mostly be dry.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday night: A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 71 degrees; noon, 82 degrees, and 5 p.m., 86 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:00 a.m.
Sunset: 8:40 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 41 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.