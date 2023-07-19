Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue through late week. Isolated instances of flash flooding are possible tonight through tomorrow. A break in the unsettled weather pattern is likely for the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 63 degrees. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. West wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 80 degrees; and 5 p.m., 84 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:58 a.m.
Sunset: 8:41 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with seven percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.