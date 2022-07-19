Precipitation is possible tonight into Thursday morning.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers late in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 86 degrees, and 5 p.m, 91 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.
Sunset: 8:41 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter.