Precipitation is possible tonight into Thursday morning.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63 degrees.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.

Saturday night: A chance of showers late in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 86 degrees, and 5 p.m, 91 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.

Sunset: 8:41 p.m.

Moon: Last quarter.

Tags

Trending Food Videos