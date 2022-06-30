Hot and humid weather is in full swing, and expected to last through Independence Day.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 86 degrees, and 5 p.m., 89 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:46 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 5 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.