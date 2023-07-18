Generally dry weather is expected today. A few rounds of showers and storms may return tomorrow with a stronger cold front that will move through tomorrow afternoon into Friday. There will be a potential for strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and the possibility for localized flash flooding.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 60 degrees; noon, 75 degrees; and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:58 a.m.
Sunset: 8:42 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with three percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.