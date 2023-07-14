Conditions will remain hot, humid and unsettled through midweek. Temperatures will cool slightly for the remainder of the workweek.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 81 degrees; and 5 p.m., 82 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:56 a.m.
Sunset: 8:43 p.m.
Moon: New moon with none of the moon’s surface illuminated.