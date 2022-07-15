A splendid morning is expected, before a slight chance of showers.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday night: Showers, mainly early in the afternoon. Low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 59 degrees; noon, 79 degrees, and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:55 a.m.

Sunset: 8:44 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 89 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

