Today is expected to be dry and seasonably warm, but an uptick in humidity is expected for tomorrow.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers overnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Extended Forecast

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday night: A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 54 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:55 a.m.

Sunset: 8:45 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 96 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos