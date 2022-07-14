Today is expected to be dry and seasonably warm, but an uptick in humidity is expected for tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers overnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday night: A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 54 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:55 a.m.
Sunset: 8:45 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 96 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.