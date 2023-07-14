Warm and humid conditions will persist through the weekend. Conditions and several subtle boundaries will lead to scattered showers this afternoon and especially evening. Some of these storms have the potential to produce locally damaging winds and flooding.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms before 5 a.m., then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 66 degrees. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers before 8 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Forecast
The temperatures forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg region for today: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 82 degrees; and 5 p.m., 86 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:54 a.m.
Sunset: 8:45 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with five percent of the moon’s surface illuminated.